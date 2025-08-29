 |  Login 
Sansteel Minguang posts net profit of RMB 138 million for H1 2025

Friday, 29 August 2025 09:30:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Sansteel Minguang Co., Ltd. has issued its financial report for the first six months this year, stating that its operating revenue amounted to RMB 22.06 billion ($3.1 billion) in the given period, down 4.32 percent year on year, while it recorded a net profit of RMB 138 million ($19.4 million), compared to a net loss of RMB 234 million recorded in the same period of last year.ven period, up 44.75 percent year on year.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

