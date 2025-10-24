 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.9% in mid-October 2025, stocks up 4.4% 

Friday, 24 October 2025 09:33:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-October (October 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.014 million mt, down 0.9 percent compared to early October (October 1-10) this year.   

In early October, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.032 million mt, up 7.5 percent compared to late September (September 21-30) this year.        

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of October 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.58 million mt, increasing by 4.4 percent compared to October 10.


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

