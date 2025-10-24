Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.1 percent in mid-Oct 2025

On October 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.36 million mt, decreasing by 100,000 mt or 1.1 percent compared to October 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of October 20, domestic inventory of HRC rose by 2.8 percent, domestic inventories of medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar decreased by 2.6 percent, 2.3 percent, and 2.8 percent, respectively, while domestic inventory of CRC remained stable, all compared to October 10.