Sangang Minguang’s net profit up 55.69 percent in 2021

Thursday, 17 March 2022 12:19:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fujian Sangang Minguang Co. (Sangang Minguang) has issued its preliminary financial report for 2021, stating that its operating revenue is expected to amount to RMB 62.753 billion ($9.8 billion) for the year, up 29.02 percent year on year, while its net profit is expected to reach RMB 3.979 billion ($0.62 billion), up 55.69 percent year on year.

In 2021, since the steel industry performed well and steel prices indicated a rising trend, the company took advantage of this opportunity and realized a good performance.