 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Samarco,...

Samarco, Vale, and BHP to close indemnification deal on dam collapse

Monday, 21 October 2024 18:27:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer, Samarco, said in a statement that the company and its controlling shareholders Vale and BHP Brasil are in final negotiations with Federal, Minas Gerais, and Espirito Santo states authorities about the indemnifications to be paid as repair for the damages caused by the collapse of Samarco’s Fundão rejects dam in 2015.

The agreement, now in its final stages, stipulates a payment by Samarco and its shareholders of a total amount of BRL 170 billion ($30 billion).

From this total, BRL 38 billion have been paid until September 2024, while BRL 132 billion will be paid as follows:

-BRL 100 billion will be paid, along the next 20 years, to the Federal, Minas Gerais, and Espírito Santo states, and their municipalities, for the financial support of public policies coordinated by the authorities.

-BRL 32 billion refer to procedures developed by Samarco, to repair and indemnify the damages in the city of Mariana, where the dam was located, including environmental damages in the city and along the Rio Doce basin, in what is considered the largest environmental disaster in the Brazilian history.

According to Samarco, no final deal was reached so far from the ongoing negotiations, which still depends on the approval of the final terms and the signing by the parties.


Tags: Brazil South America Vale BHP 

Similar articles

Samarco returns to net profit in Q1

28 May | Steel News

Vale, BHP and Samarco offer $25.4 billion in repairs for dam collapse 

30 Apr | Steel News

Vale, BHP and Samarco fined $9.7 billion in Brazil

26 Jan | Steel News

Vale may be part of lawsuit on Samarco dam disaster alongside BHP

08 Aug | Steel News

Creditors could assume control of Samarco

18 May | Steel News

BHP Billiton will not sell stake in Samarco

01 Oct | Steel News

Samarco creditors oppose loan from Vale and BHP Billiton

16 Jun | Steel News

Samarco sets restart date for December

10 Jul | Steel News

Judge rejects prosecutors’ request to charge Vale, BHP executives

27 Sep | Steel News

Court orders Samarco to aid city following Mariana disaster

27 Aug | Steel News