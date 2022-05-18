Creditors could assume control of Samarco

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 22:07:16 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore and pellet producer Samarco, controlled by Brazilian miner Vale and Australia’s BHP, could have its capital structure modified, as its creditors have submitted to a civil court a plan whereby part of the company’s financial debt would be transformed in shares of its capital.

Samarco’s iron ore waste dam collapsed in November 2015, resulting in a massive environmental disaster, which lead to its judicial recovery in April 2021, for the restructure of its corporate debt.

If the creditors plan is approved, they will assume the control of Samarco, moving Vale and BHP to the condition of minority shareholders.

According to the newspaper Valor Economico, Vale and BHP, which disagree with the plan, will take the dispute to upper courts, in case of its approval.