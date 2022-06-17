﻿
English
Samarco opens integrated operations center

Friday, 17 June 2022
       

Brazilian iron ore and pellet producer Samarco started operations at the new integrated room in the Germano mining complex in Mariana, state of Minas Gerais.

The transference of all control rooms to the site, including mining, crushing, tailings filtration, concentration, and ore pipeline, reflects a new model of integrated planning and operations management. 

Through the integration of the areas of planning, operations, asset management, processes, environmental management and sales plan, the company expects to reach improvements in its operations and in process safety.

“A safe and responsible operation is the support of our business strategy”, said Samarco president Rodrigo Vilela, who added that integrating people and processes is fundamental within the governance outlined in the ESG (social, environmental and governance).

A pilot project was implemented by Samarco in 2021, with the objective of promoting the integration of processes from the extraction of ore in Germano, through stages of treatment, filtration and disposal of the tailings, transport and reception of the concentrate slurry, pelletizing until shipment from the Port Terminal, in Ubu, Espírito Santo.


