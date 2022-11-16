﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Samarco develops new method to measure iron content

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 20:23:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer Samarco announced the development of a new method to measure the iron contents in iron ore.

“The new method of iron analysis consists of using an instrument called a potentiometric titrator, which significantly reduces human interference in the analysis and guarantees more precise and accurate results, in addition to gains related to the reduction of the use of chemicals and analytical costs,” Samarco said in a statement.

Similar methods that used phosphoric acid as reagent in the process have resulted in a loss of accuracy along the period of utilization, a problem that has puzzled researchers for years.

With the utilization of a scanning electron microscope in the research, Samarco and a team of specialists of the Brazilian mining institute (IBRAM)have found that the phosphoric acid was oxidizing the electrodes of the instrument, reducing its accuracy over time.

With the exclusion of the phosphoric acid, the new process has proved effective in maintaining the accuracy of the measurement of the iron contents.

According to Samarco, the next steps of the working group will be to determine the precision data of the method and formalize the proposal for its standardization next to the qualifying agencies.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 16, 2022

16 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s mineral output records 4.6 percent growth in September

16 Nov | Steel News

Vale’s iron ore exports down 17 percent in January-September

16 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 15, 2022

15 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price remains in uptrend

14 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 14, 2022

14 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 11, 2022

11 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up two percent in Oct from Sept

11 Nov | Steel News

Iron ore prices indicate decrease today due to weak outlook, but still slightly up on week

10 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

ArcelorMittal’s sales revenues decreased in Q3 amid lower prices and shipments

10 Nov | Steel News