Salzgitter produces first green steel slab at Peine steel mill

Monday, 16 November 2020 12:22:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has produced the first low carbon green steel slab at its Peine steel mill. Accordingly, the company will be able to offer its customers green strip steel products in differentiated dimensions and grades before the end of this year. The product emits 75 percent less carbon than in the case of conventional production. The slabs will subsequently be rolled into hot and cold strips at Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH.

“The Salzgitter Group is a pioneer in the production of low carbon steel. We are demonstrating this yet again by setting up our production route of green steel via the Peine mini mill and the rolling process in Salzgitter. We are intensively working on switching steel production to a low CO2, hydrogen-based process through our “SALCOS - Salzgitter Low CO2Steelmaking” innovation project, which will enable a reduction in carbon of up to 95 percent,” Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann, CEO of Salzgitter AG, said.