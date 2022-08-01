Salzgitter partners with GRI Renewable Industries for low-carbon steel in wind turbines

Monday, 01 August 2022 14:47:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH and Spain-based wind turbines manufacturer GRI Renewable Industries have signed an innovative partnering agreement for the possible processing of low-carbon steel products in wind towers.

In addition, both companies intend to cooperate in the further development of steel grades.

Salzgitter’s partnering program offers companies the opportunity to secure a defined tonnage of green steel, which is to be produced and supplied from the end of 2025 as part of SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking program.