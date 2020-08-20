﻿
English
Salzgitter to produce greensteel strip

Thursday, 20 August 2020 14:31:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it plans to offer its customers a range of green strip steel products in specified grades and dimensions by the end of this year in response to the rising demand for the given products. In order to enable production, one of the two continuous casting lines at the Peine steelworks will be fitted out to cast slabs.

The company stated that high-quality strip steel products will feature a CO2 footprint less than a quarter that of previous steels.

The company’s Executive Board Chairman Professor Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann said that SALCOS project is aiming to move step by step towards low-CO2 hydrogen-based metallurgy and launching the first green strip steel in a few months will be milestone for the company.


