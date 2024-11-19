 |  Login 
Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors increase in October

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 20:16:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Sales of flat steel products by the Brazilian distributors have reached 349,700 mt in October, 6.9 percent more than in September, according to the sector institute, INDA.

On a comparative basis, acquisitions by the distributors chain linked to INDA increased by 4.4 percent to 356,500 mt, while the level of inventories increased by 0.7 percent to 982,300 mt, reaching the equivalent to 2.8 months of consumption, a level considered as “comfortable” by the sector.

Imports in October declined from September by 4.5 percent, reaching 276,400 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume. 

In comparison to October 2023, sales increased by 2.9 percent, acquisitions increased by 1.2percent, and imports increased by 35.1 percent. 

For November 2024, expectations by INDA are for acquisitions and sales increasing by 5.0 percent from October.

Speaking in a conference with analysts, the president of Inda, Carlos Loureiro, mentioned in 2025, the domestic sales of flat steel products are expected to increase from 2024 by 5.0 percent or even more, but for the distributors linked to INDA the increase will be limited to 3.0 percent, as part of the increase will be captured by imports.


