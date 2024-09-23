 |  Login 
Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors increase in August

Monday, 23 September 2024 09:17:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Sales of flat steel products by the Brazilian distributors have reached 350,100 mt in August, 4.3 percent more than in July, according to the sector institute INDA.

Under the same comparative basis, acquisitions by the distributors chain linked to INDA increased by 5.3 percent to 368,000 mt, while the level of inventories increased by 1.9 percent to 961,100 mt, reaching the equivalent to 2.7 months of consumption, a level considered as comfortable by the sector.

Imports in August increased from July by 31.3 percent, reaching 287,900 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, HDG, prepainted and Galvalume.

In comparison to August 2023, sales increased by 2.0 percent, acquisitions increased by 6.4 percent, and imports increased by 24.7 percent.

For September 2024, expectations by INDA are for acquisitions and sales declining by 3.0 percent from August.

Speaking in a conference with analysts, the president of Inda, Carlos Loureiro, mentioned that there are no announcements by the steel producers of price increases for flat steel products, although during the fourth quarter, when the limit for quotas is expected to be reached and import taxes increased, the producers could decide to raise their prices.

Loureiro added that Brazil has no specific problems with the import of steel products, mentioning that the problem is limited to imports from China, in his view at dumped prices.

He quoted as example the Brazilian imports of August, when 99.5 percent of the HRC was imported from China, the same for 94.5 percent of the CRC imports and 95.5 percent of the zinc coated products.


