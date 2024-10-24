Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors decline in September

Sales of flat steel products by the Brazilian distributors have reached 327,100 mt in September, 6.6 percent less than in August, according to the sector institute, INDA.

On a comparative basis, acquisitions by the distributors chain linked to INDA declined by 7.2 percent to 341,500 mt, while the level of inventories increased by 1.5 percent to 975,600 mt, reaching the equivalent to 3.0 months of consumption, a level now considered as “not comfortable” by the sector.

Imports in September increased from August by 0.6 percent, reaching 289,500 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume.

In comparison to September 2023, sales increased by 1.2 percent, acquisitions increased by 5.8 percent, and imports declined by 6.5 percent.

For October 2024, expectations by INDA are for acquisitions and sales increasing by 5.0 percent from August.

Speaking in a conference with analysts, the president of INDA, Carlos Loureiro, mentioned that the problem with imports at dumping prices persists, specifically for products of Chinese origin, mentioning that in September imports from China have reached, in relation to the total imported, 81.6 percent for HRC, 85.6 percent for CRC, and 90.9 percent for zinc coated products.