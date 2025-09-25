 |  Login 
Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors decline in August

Thursday, 25 September 2025 23:18:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors reached 337,400 mt in August, against 345,500 mt in July, according to the sector institute, INDA.

On a comparative basis, acquisitions by the distributors chain linked to INDA declined by 12.3 percent to 327,600 mt, while inventory levels declined by 0.9 percent to 1.086 million mt, representing the equivalent of 3.2 months of consumption, stable from July and still considered as a level “not comfortable” by the sector. 
 
Imports in August declined by 5.7 percent from July, reaching 241,400 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc-coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume products.  
 
Compared to August 2024, sales in August 2025 declined by 2.9 percent, acquisitions declined by 11.0 percent, and imports declined by 16.2 percent. 
 
INDA's expectations for September 2025 are that acquisitions and sales will increase by 5.0 percent compared to August 2025. 
 
At a press conference, INDA's executive president Carlos Loureiro reported that Gerdau, ArcelorMittal, and CSN will raise domestic prices from October 1, 6 to 8 percent for HRC and 3.5 to 4 percent for other products; Usiminas has yet to announce any increases.

