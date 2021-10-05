﻿
English
SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill makes first direct sale of API pipes to end-users

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 11:00:13 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-owned steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has supplied 3,000 mt of API grade pipes to domestic petroleum companies, the first instance of direct sale to end-users, a company statement said on Tuesday, October 5.

According to RSP, API pipes totaling 20 km were directly supplied to India’s largest oil refiner-marketer, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and a similar length of pipes was also supplied to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

“This is the first time that RSP is directly dealing with the sale of the products by participating in the tender as the unit is producing pipes as per customers’ specifications,” an official said.

Third-party quality certification, validation and authentication were also provided as part of the pre-sale contract, the official added.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


