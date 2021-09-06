﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill firms up $684 million expansion capex

Monday, 06 September 2021 10:53:14 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has finalized capital expenditure of around $684 million for new production units and technological upgrading, a company official said on Monday, September 6.

The official said that crude steel production will be increased to 4.85 million mt from 4.20 million mt at present and finished steel will rise to 4.325 million mt from 3.88 million mt.

A new coke ovens battery-7 with a production capacity of 770,000 mt per year will be put up near the coke ovens battery-6, a new steel melting shop (SMS)-3 having a 1.15 million mt per year capacity will be set up adjacent to the SMS-1 and a normalising furnace with a 300,000 mt per annum capacity will be installed inside the new plate mill to cater to niche market segments.

Similarly, a new oxygen plant with a capacity of 1,000 mt per day will be set up near the existing plant to meet the enhanced capacity of the blast furnaces (BFs) and also cater to medical oxygen needs, the official said.

Under the green initiative, different production units will be connected with the proposed natural gas pipeline network to curb the use of fossil fuels like coal. Besides, facilities for charging of pellets, increasing hot blast temperature with the installation of a new stove in BF-5 and oxygen enrichment have also been planned for capacity enhancement of the existing BF, he added.


Tags: steelmaking  Indian Subcon  investments  India  Sail  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30 Aug

Tata Steel lines up $1.08 billion capex for Indian operations 
27 Aug

SAIL to retire $2.7 billion debt in FY 2021-22
24 Aug

SAIL’s Bhilai mill develops welding technology for production of NCC grade steel rails
10 Aug

India’s SAIL starts planning next expansion phase to ramp up installed capacity to 50 million mt
10 Aug

SAIL’s Rourkela mill achieves record crude steel output in July