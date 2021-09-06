SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill firms up $684 million expansion capex

Monday, 06 September 2021 10:53:14 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has finalized capital expenditure of around $684 million for new production units and technological upgrading, a company official said on Monday, September 6.

The official said that crude steel production will be increased to 4.85 million mt from 4.20 million mt at present and finished steel will rise to 4.325 million mt from 3.88 million mt.

A new coke ovens battery-7 with a production capacity of 770,000 mt per year will be put up near the coke ovens battery-6, a new steel melting shop (SMS)-3 having a 1.15 million mt per year capacity will be set up adjacent to the SMS-1 and a normalising furnace with a 300,000 mt per annum capacity will be installed inside the new plate mill to cater to niche market segments.

Similarly, a new oxygen plant with a capacity of 1,000 mt per day will be set up near the existing plant to meet the enhanced capacity of the blast furnaces (BFs) and also cater to medical oxygen needs, the official said.

Under the green initiative, different production units will be connected with the proposed natural gas pipeline network to curb the use of fossil fuels like coal. Besides, facilities for charging of pellets, increasing hot blast temperature with the installation of a new stove in BF-5 and oxygen enrichment have also been planned for capacity enhancement of the existing BF, he added.