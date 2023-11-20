﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SAIL working on plan to add 15 million mt per year capacity in first phase

Monday, 20 November 2023 10:39:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is working on a plan to increase installed capacity by 15 million mt per year in a first phase, adding to its current installed capacity of 20 million mt per year, company chairman Amarendu Prakash said in a statement on Monday, November 20.

“The plan has already been kicked off for us to move to 35 million mt per year in the first phase,” he said.

He, however, said that details on timelines and investments could not be shared now as detailed project reports over various components of the expansion are currently being prepared.

“The funding will be a mix of internal accruals and market borrowings as the steel industry is very capital-intensive, so we will enter the market for funds,” Prakash said.

He said that SAIL will not only expand its installed steelmaking capacity but will also set up new technologies and develop logistics infrastructure for the movement of raw materials and finished products.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments Sail 

Similar articles

SAIL to invest $622 million in FY 2023-24 on sustenance and debottlenecking projects

02 Oct | Steel News

SAIL defers expansion project for Rourkela mill until land is cleared

09 May | Steel News

SAIL’s Bokaro mill exploring project for two floating solar power plants

15 Jun | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill firms up $684 million expansion capex

06 Sep | Steel News

SAIL subsidiary to be revived through fresh investment

05 Jul | Steel News

SAIL-ArcelorMittal JV likely to be located in Andhra Pradesh

19 Dec | Steel News

Danieli to upgrade SAIL’s four-strand bloom caster at Durgapur plant

28 Jun | Steel News

India’s SAIL starts modernization of melting shop at Bokaro steel mill

06 Nov | Steel News

Indian government approves investment in SAIL subsidiary VISL

24 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal and SAIL to set up automotive steel JV in India

22 May | Steel News