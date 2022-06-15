SAIL’s Bokaro mill exploring project for two floating solar power plants

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 12:15:28 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) is exploring a project for constructing two floating solar power plants on water bodies to source renewable energy for its mill, company sources said on Wednesday, June 15.

BSP is collaborating with Jharkhand State Renewable Energy Development Authority (JSREDA) to conduct a detailed survey of the two water bodies and prepare a feasibility and technical viability report, the sources said.

Meanwhile, SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) is implementing a 10 MW hydroelectric power project in collaboration with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Limited, the sources added.