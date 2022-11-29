﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela mill produces 0.3 mm thin GP sheets for first time

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 10:50:27 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has commenced production of 0.3 mm thin galvanized plain (GP) sheets for the first time, company officials said on Tuesday, November 29.

They said that the first consignment of 50 mt of 0.3 mm GP sheets was made and dispatched from its cold rolling mill (CRM), and the new product will enable the mill to cater to a broader market segment including packaging and ductings.

The officials pointed out that steel required for rolling such thin gauge sheets needed to be produced with “restricted chemistry” and this was successfully produced at the steel melting shop (SMS).


Tags: Galvanized Flats India Indian Subcon Production Sail 

Similar articles

SteelOrbis sources skeptical that Cleveland Cliffs $60/nt price increase will be accepted

28 Nov | Flats and Slab

Retail flats prices soften in Romania, local mill gives sizeable discounts

25 Nov | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in October from September

25 Nov | Steel News

Ex-China HDG price uptrend halts, local prices post some declines

24 Nov | Flats and Slab

Indian HDG export trade alive only in small-volume deals to Africa

24 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 47

24 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offer prices up after HRC and CRC uptrends, local HDG gains small

17 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 46

17 Nov | Flats and Slab

US HDG and Galvalume prices drop again

16 Nov | Flats and Slab

HDG export offers decrease in Brazil

15 Nov | Flats and Slab