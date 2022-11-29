SAIL’s Rourkela mill produces 0.3 mm thin GP sheets for first time

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 10:50:27 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has commenced production of 0.3 mm thin galvanized plain (GP) sheets for the first time, company officials said on Tuesday, November 29.

They said that the first consignment of 50 mt of 0.3 mm GP sheets was made and dispatched from its cold rolling mill (CRM), and the new product will enable the mill to cater to a broader market segment including packaging and ductings.

The officials pointed out that steel required for rolling such thin gauge sheets needed to be produced with “restricted chemistry” and this was successfully produced at the steel melting shop (SMS).