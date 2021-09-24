SAIL’s IISCO mill develops, produces parallel flange beams

Friday, 24 September 2021 10:07:59 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) has successfully developed and produced Parallel Flange Beam (NPB 750) at its Universal Structural Mill (USM0, a company statement said on Friday, September 24.

Earlier, NPB in maximum 600 mm depth was available in the domestic market. SAIL now launched NPB750 as a unique product, as no producers in the country rolls the section. SAIL’s NPB 750 is now available in 5 different sectional weights of 173, 174.54, 185, 196 and 202.48 kg/m with the increased depth of NPB 750, it provides better sectional properties, the statement said.

SAIL’s Parallel Flange Sections are better in many ways than conventional sections as they provide more flexibility and economy to designers, while eliminating compound sections and enabling ease in connection. With the use of high strength steel, it leads to substantial reduction in weight, which results in significant cost savings.