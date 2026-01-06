 |  Login 
SAIL sees 37 percent rise in steel sales in December 2025

Tuesday, 06 January 2026 10:50:23 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reported steel sales of 2.1 million mt in December 2025, a rise of 37 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, January 6.

However, the company has not disclosed production data for December 2025.

The company said that during the first nine months (April-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, cumulative steel sales stood at 17.7 million mt, a rise of 17 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.


