SAIL sees 37 percent rise in steel sales in December 2025

Indian government-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reported steel sales of 2.1 million mt in December 2025, a rise of 37 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, January 6.

However, the company has not disclosed production data for December 2025.

The company said that during the first nine months (April-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, cumulative steel sales stood at 17.7 million mt, a rise of 17 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.