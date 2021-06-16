SAIL and RINL workers to go on strike on June 30 to protest wage revision delays

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 11:20:56 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Trade unions representing workers in Indian state-run steel companies Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) have served notice to respective company managements of a strike called on June 30, to protest delays in the revision of wages, trade union officials said on Wednesday, June 16.

The strike called by the joint action forum of all trade unions under the banner of the National Joint Committee for Steel Industry will take place across all steel mills and mines of SAIL and RINL.

“All members of the National Joint Committee for the Steel Industry reached consensus on a joint trade union action, including a 24-hour strike on June 30 at SAIL and RINL,” the trade union statement said.

Following the failure of wage negotiation, all the trade unions have united to carry out a protest program, including the one-day strike, the statement said.

The trade unions will also be protesting amid reports that SAIL will be winding up its Raw Materials Division (RMD) headquartered in Kolkata and currently in charge of operating all captive iron ore mines of the company and, following the closure of the division, the captive mines are proposed to be put under the operational charge of the steel mills operated by SAIL.