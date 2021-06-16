﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SAIL and RINL workers to go on strike on June 30 to protest wage revision delays

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 11:20:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Trade unions representing workers in Indian state-run steel companies Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) have served notice to respective company managements of a strike called on June 30, to protest delays in the revision of wages, trade union officials said on Wednesday, June 16.

The strike called by the joint action forum of all trade unions under the banner of the National Joint Committee for Steel Industry will take place across all steel mills and mines of SAIL and RINL.

“All members of the National Joint Committee for the Steel Industry reached consensus on a joint trade union action, including a 24-hour strike on June 30 at SAIL and RINL,” the trade union statement said.

Following the failure of wage negotiation, all the trade unions have united to carry out a protest program, including the one-day strike, the statement said.

The trade unions will also be protesting amid reports that SAIL will be winding up its Raw Materials Division (RMD) headquartered in Kolkata and currently in charge of operating all captive iron ore mines of the company and, following the closure of the division, the captive mines are proposed to be put under the operational charge of the steel mills operated by SAIL.


Tags: Indian Subcon  India  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Jun

Brickwork Ratings: Record high Indian steel prices not to ease in H2 2021-22
15  Jun

ABB installs digital analytic platform at India’s Sunflag steel mill
08  Jun

India’s JSPL steel production up 31 percent in April-May
26  May

Chhattisgarh steel mills permitted to use 20% max of installed oxygen capacity
25  May

India and UK start consultations for formal FTA negotiations by end of 2021