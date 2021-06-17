Saarstahl bid for Liberty Steel’s French plants

Thursday, 17 June 2021 11:08:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based long steel producer Saarstahl has announced that it has bid for the acquisition of Liberty Steel Group’s two French steel plants at Ascoval and Hayange. This bid supports an industrial project for the future of the two plants, but also for an enduring development of industrial activities in the Nord and Moselle regions.

With the acquisitions, Saarstahl plans to integrate a new rail market into the company’s commercial and industrial strategy, to diversify its portfolio with electric arc furnace blooms and rails, and to access a new electric arc furnace-based production technology. The project is aligned with the company’s strategy of strengthening competitiveness and structural transformation.

At the end of the integration, Hayange would be a key asset for Saarstahl, contributing to the European strategy for the ecological transition of mobility. Saarstahl aims to produce high quality infrastructure materials at Hayange.

Ascoval will be the pivotal point of Saarstahl’s green steel production with steel produced from recycled steel and the electric arc furnace technology.

On June 4, Luxembourg-headquartered steel giant ArcelorMittal applied for approval from the EU for the acquisition of the two plants in question, as SteelOrbis previously reported.