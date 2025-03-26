S. Korea imposes provisional AD duties on stainless steel plate from China

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of South Korea announced on March 25 that it has decided to impose provisional antidumping duties on stainless steel plate with thickness no less than 4.75 mm and width no less than 600 mm imported from China, with the tariff rate at 21.62 percent, effective for four months.

In particular, the tariff rate for stainless steel plate from Schuang International Development Ltd., STX Japan Corporation, Best Win International Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Daekyung Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. and the affiliated companies of the above four enterprises and their exporters, and other producers/exporters of China will stand at 21.62 percent.

The Harmonized Tariff Codes of South Korea for the products in question are 7219.21.1010, 7219.21.1090, 7219.21.9000, 7219.22.1010, 7219.22.1090 and 7219.22.9000. However, the following are excluded: 1. Hot rolled coils; 2. Black plates produced from hot rolled stainless steel thick slabs; 3. Products under tariff codes 7219.22.1010, 7219.22.1090, and 7219.22.9000, with thickness not exceeding 8 mm and width less than 2,000 mm.

The measures will be effective as of March 25 up to July 24 this year.