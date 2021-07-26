﻿
English
S. Korea imposes final AD duty on stainless flats from three countries

Monday, 26 July 2021 14:52:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has announced its final decision of antidumping duty investigation on certain flat rolled stainless steel from China, Indonesia and Taiwan.

Accordingly, the final antidumping duties on the given products for China are at 23.69-25.82 percent. The final antidumping duty rate is at 25.82 percent for Indonesia, while the rates for Taiwan are at 7.17-9.47 percent.

The investigation was initiated in September 2020 and covers the period between 2017 and 2019.

The provisional antidumping duties on the given products were at 49.04 percent for China, 29.68 percent for Indonesia and 9.20-9.51 percent for Taiwan, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


