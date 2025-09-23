 |  Login 
S. Arabia’s NMDC signs $1 billion structural steel contract for Mukaab project

Tuesday, 23 September 2025 14:23:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based construction company New Murabba Development Company (NMDC) will finalize a $1 billion structural steel contract for the Mukaab project in Riyadh, according to media reports. The deal is reported to be the largest structural steel contract in the world.

The steel contract covers the raft foundations of the Mukaab, which alone will require about 1 million mt of structural steel. This scale of demand positions the project as a benchmark in global steel consumption for construction.

The Mukaab project

The Mukaab is designed as a 400-meter cube-shaped building, making it one of the world’s largest structures by volume.

The development is part of the New Murabba initiative, a massive mixed-use urban project in northwest Riyadh. Beyond the Mukaab, the initiative will include:

  • Retail and residential complexes
  • Hospitality and cultural facilities
  • A stadium intended for the 2034 FIFA World Cup

Global significance

The Mukaab’s 1 million mt steel requirement highlights its impact not only on the Saudi Arabian market, but also on the global industry.


