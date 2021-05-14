﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

S. Africa’s iron ore output up by 2.4 percent in March from February

Friday, 14 May 2021 10:01:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa, in March this year the seasonally adjusted index of iron ore mining production in South Africa increased by 2.4 percent, while the country’s manganese ore production index rose by 7.5 percent, both month on month. In the given month, South Africa’s nickel production rose by 20.1 percent month on month.

On year-on-year basis, in March this year South African iron ore production was up by 47.9 percent, while manganese ore production increased by 29.9 percent. In March, the country’s nickel output rose by 41.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Furthermore, the country’s seasonally adjusted iron ore sales at current prices in March this year rose by 13.5 percent compared to the previous month, to ZAR 10.77 billion ($762.96 million), while the seasonally adjusted nickel sales value at current prices was down by 44.5 percent in the same month compared to February, amounting to ZAR 728.7 million ($51.61 million). South Africa’s seasonally adjusted manganese ore sales in March at current prices totaled ZAR 3.23 billion ($228.83 million), down by 3.6 percent month on month.

The year-on-year percentage change at current prices in the given month was up by 48.3 percent in iron ore sales, up by 5.4 percent in manganese ore sales and rose by 34.0 percent in nickel sales.


Tags: production  S. Africa  South Africa  manganese ore  raw mat  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  May

S. African iron and steel output down 9.2 percent in March
30  Apr

Evraz’s crude steel and pig iron output fall in Q1
21  Apr

BHP Billiton posts record iron ore output for July-March
20  Apr

Vale’s iron ore output rises in Q1 amid plant resumptions
20  Apr

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output falls slightly in Q1, shipment guidance for 2021 unchanged