S. Africa’s iron ore output down by 11 percent in October from September

Monday, 13 December 2021 12:10:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa, in October this year the seasonally adjusted index of iron ore mining production in South Africa decreased by 11.0 percent, while the country’s manganese ore production index fell by 6.1 percent, both month on month. In the given month, South Africa’s nickel production rose by 3.6 percent month on month.

On year-on-year basis, in October this year South African iron ore production was up by 11.5 percent, while manganese ore production decreased by 7.5 percent. In October, the country’s nickel output fell by 30.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Furthermore, the country’s seasonally adjusted iron ore sales at current prices in October this year fell by 20.5 percent compared to the previous month, to ZAR 7.55 billion ($469.82 million), while the seasonally adjusted nickel sales value at current prices was up by 22.2 percent in the same month compared to September, amounting to ZAR 857.9 million ($53.4 million). South Africa’s seasonally adjusted manganese ore sales in October at current prices totaled ZAR 3.78 billion ($235.45 million), up by 12.5 percent month on month.

The year-on-year percentage change at current prices in the given month was up by 28.4 percent in iron ore sales, down by 1.7 percent in manganese ore sales and rose by 33.5 percent in nickel sales.


