S. Africa’s iron ore output down by 14.6 percent in September from August

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 10:01:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa, in September this year the seasonally adjusted index of iron ore mining production in South Africa decreased by 14.6 percent, while the country’s manganese ore production index rose by 21.1 percent, both month on month. In the given month, South Africa’s nickel production rose by seven percent month on month.

On year-on-year basis, in September this year South African iron ore production was up by 6.9 percent, while manganese ore production increased by 14.2 percent. In September, the country’s nickel output fell by 34.4 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Furthermore, the country’s seasonally adjusted iron ore sales at current prices in September this year fell by 2.6 percent compared to the previous month, to ZAR 9.41 billion ($2.51 billion), while the seasonally adjusted nickel sales value at current prices was down by 10.1 percent in the same month compared to August, amounting to ZAR 701.7 million ($187.67 million). South Africa’s seasonally adjusted manganese ore sales in September at current prices totaled ZAR 3.29 billion ($881.76 million), up by 0.3 percent month on month.

The year-on-year percentage change at current prices in the given month was down by 1.6 percent in iron ore sales, down by 28.4 percent in manganese ore sales and fell by 6.7 percent in nickel sales.