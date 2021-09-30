S. African steelmakers’ prices up 2.5 percent in August from July

Thursday, 30 September 2021 14:43:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa, in August this year the country’s producer price index (PPI) for the basic iron and steel industry was up 2.5 percent compared to July and was up by 44.0 percent compared to July 2020.

Meanwhile, in July this year the PPI for exported basic iron and steel in South Africa rose by 6.9 percent compared to June and increased by 20.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020, while the index for exported products of iron and steel was up by 7.0 percent month on month and increased by 20.9 percent year on year. In addition, in South Africa the PPI for imported basic metals in July this year decreased by 1.6 percent month on month and was down by 8.4 percent year on year.