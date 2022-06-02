﻿
English
Ryerson acquires Missouri-based tool steel producer

Thursday, 02 June 2022 17:47:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Chicago-based Ryerson Holding Corporation announced today its acquisition of Ford Tool Steels (FTS), a tool steel processor based out of St. Louis, Missouri.

FTS has been in business for over 75 years, serving customers across the Midwest United States with tool steel and alloys, as well as cut-to-length sawing, plate sawing, and grinding and milling services. FTS's sawing and machining capabilities are aligned with those of Southern Tool Steel, a member of the Ryerson Family of Companies acquired in 2015.

In a press release, the company said this strategic acquisition presents an opportunity to recognize synergies between the two brands as Ryerson expands its tool steel franchise.

"The FTS commitment to quality and service is well aligned with Ryerson's focus on providing excellent customer experiences," said South Region President Eric McGill. "We welcome FTS to the Ryerson Family of Companies and look forward to continued growth as we work to better serve tool steel customers across our business."


Tags: USA North America M&A 

