Russia’s OEMK sets new record for cast billet exports in 2020

Monday, 08 February 2021 17:04:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia’s OEMK, a part of Metalloinvest group and one of the key semis exporters from the CIS, set a new sales record in 2020. Last year, the company shipped 1.4 million mt of cast billet to Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, China, Italy, Denmark, Colombia and some other countries, having exceeded the previous numbers by around 20,000 mt, the official statement reads.

The mentioned type of semis is commonly used to produce long and shaped products, used in the construction, automotive and machine-building industries. “This is a significant milestone for our enterprise. The record shipments of commercial cast billets to the global market once again reflect the high quality and competitiveness of our enterprise’s metal products,” Sergey Shishkovets, managing director of OEMK, said in the official statement.

OEMK produces 150 mm x 150 mm and 170 mm x 170 mm at its CCM No. 6, which was commissioned in 2005 and since then has produced around 12 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.