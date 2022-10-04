Russia’s MMK to invest in environmental protection

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 14:40:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steel producer Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced that it will invest RUB 26.8 billion ($455.2 million) in environmental protection this year.

The main investments will be linked to the construction of new environmental protection facilities at MMK’s by-product coke plant as part of its comprehensive overhaul. This will include the construction of coke oven battery No. 12. A total of around RUB 14 billion will be allocated to the projects.

MMK’s environmental program for 2022 includes the implementation of 29 measures related to air protection at all of the plant’s key processing facilities. Total investments in this area will exceed RUB 9 billion. A further eight projects are also planned for this year to reduce water consumption and pollutant emissions.

Other aspects of MMK’s environmental program include measures to reduce and prevent the impact of industrial waste on the environment, with a total of RUB 1.2 billion to be allocated for these measures.