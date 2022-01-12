﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s Amurstal ships one millionth mt of billet to POSCO International

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 12:26:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia-based steelmaker Amurstal has announced that it has shipped its one millionth mt of steel billet to South Korea-based POSCO International, the trading arm of South Korean steelmaker POSCO, for further export to countries in East and Southeast Asia.

A supply memorandum between the companies was signed in June 2018. The partnership provides Amurstal guaranteed sales of a significant part of its products, and the measures taken over the past two years to develop the plant will increase its volume of production to 1.2 million mt of steel.

The company’s exports to the countries of East, Southeast and South Asia account for 60 percent of its plant’s sales, while 40 percent goes to the domestic market.


Tags: semis  billet  Southeast Asia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12 Jan

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales up 35 percent in 2021
12 Jan

South Korea’s new car registrations up 0.5 percent in 2021
12 Jan

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 14.3 percent in 2021
07 Jan

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 51.5 percent in 2021
29 Dec

POSCO permanently shuts blast furnace No. 1 at Pohang plant