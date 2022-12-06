Romania’s Liberty Galati to start maintenance on BF No. 5

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 12:41:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Romania-based Liberty Galati, subsidiary of UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group, has announced that this week it will begin a care and maintenance program for its blast furnace No. 5 RON 18.3 million ($3.9 million).

The program is expected to run until the beginning of next year and will considerably improve the safety, stability, reliability and energy usage performance of the furnace. With steel demand across Europe impacted by macro-economic issues, the timing of the maintenance program will allow the company to improve its production processes without impacting customer delivery.

Liberty Galati’s rolling mills will continue their full production as the company will serve its customers as normal. Meanwhile, the company will continue to review its pricing strategy to ensure it will be able to maintain its sales effectively.