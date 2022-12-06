﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Romania’s Liberty Galati to start maintenance on BF No. 5

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 12:41:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Romania-based Liberty Galati, subsidiary of UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group, has announced that this week it will begin a care and maintenance program for its blast furnace No. 5 RON 18.3 million ($3.9 million).

The program is expected to run until the beginning of next year and will considerably improve the safety, stability, reliability and energy usage performance of the furnace. With steel demand across Europe impacted by macro-economic issues, the timing of the maintenance program will allow the company to improve its production processes without impacting customer delivery.

Liberty Galati’s rolling mills will continue their full production as the company will serve its customers as normal. Meanwhile, the company will continue to review its pricing strategy to ensure it will be able to maintain its sales effectively.


Tags: Romania European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Liberty Steel to purchase Dongbu steel plant in S. Korea, for installation in Romania

28 Nov | Steel News

Retail flats prices soften in Romania, local mill gives sizeable discounts

25 Nov | Flats and Slab

Romania cuts retail rebar and wire rod offers due to low trade

24 Nov | Longs and Billet

Local Romanian longs prices stable despite downward import pressure 

17 Nov | Longs and Billet

Romanian domestic HRC prices stable despite depressed market 

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Romanian rebar prices fall due to competitive imports, low trade

10 Nov | Longs and Billet

Local Romanian mill’s flats prices stable despite low trade

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

Romania’s longs prices mostly falling due to negative factors

02 Nov | Longs and Billet

Romanian producer cuts flats prices, local retailers’ prices stable

28 Oct | Flats and Slab

Restart of local rebar production in Romania puts pressure on import offers

20 Oct | Longs and Billet