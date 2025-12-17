Liberty Galati receives another concordat extension despite zero restructuring progress

On December 16, 2025, the Galati Tribunal, the Romanian court overseeing the restricting of domestic steel producer Liberty Galati, issued a new ruling in the company’s preventive concordat case, extending the procedure and setting the next review for March 25, 2026. The court noted that the concordat administrator submitted a status report, but the report did not confirm any progress in restructuring, any production restart or any financial recovery.

The ruling is mainly procedural and similar to previous decisions. The court did not approve any payments, improvements, or operational milestones. It again requested the administrator to submit and share the required quarterly report with creditors, pointing to ongoing delays in reporting.

Liberty Galati has now been under concordat protection for almost one year, during which the steel plant has remained fully idle with no production activity. This prolonged shutdown continues to negatively affect market confidence. Workers have held protests almost every week over unpaid wages and the lack of clarity on the company’s future, while many have started looking for other jobs. Creditors also remain under pressure, as no repayments or clear recovery timeline have been announced.

According to market players, the concordat has so far failed to deliver any tangible improvement. Uncertainty remains high around the future of the plant, with concerns growing that the process is merely postponing a resolution rather than leading to a real turnaround.