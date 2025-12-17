 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Liberty...

Liberty Galati receives another concordat extension despite zero restructuring progress

Wednesday, 17 December 2025 16:42:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

On December 16, 2025, the Galati Tribunal, the Romanian court overseeing the restricting of domestic steel producer Liberty Galati, issued a new ruling in the company’s preventive concordat case, extending the procedure and setting the next review for March 25, 2026. The court noted that the concordat administrator submitted a status report, but the report did not confirm any progress in restructuring, any production restart or any financial recovery.

The ruling is mainly procedural and similar to previous decisions. The court did not approve any payments, improvements, or operational milestones. It again requested the administrator to submit and share the required quarterly report with creditors, pointing to ongoing delays in reporting.

Liberty Galati has now been under concordat protection for almost one year, during which the steel plant has remained fully idle with no production activity. This prolonged shutdown continues to negatively affect market confidence. Workers have held protests almost every week over unpaid wages and the lack of clarity on the company’s future, while many have started looking for other jobs. Creditors also remain under pressure, as no repayments or clear recovery timeline have been announced.

According to market players, the concordat has so far failed to deliver any tangible improvement. Uncertainty remains high around the future of the plant, with concerns growing that the process is merely postponing a resolution rather than leading to a real turnaround.


Tags: Romania European Union Steelmaking Liberty Steel 

Similar articles

Liberty Galati considers takeover of loss-making creditor Phoenix Slag Services despite ongoing bleak outlook

14 Nov | Steel News

Romanian authorities start probe into possible CO₂ certificate fraud at Liberty Galati

11 Nov | Steel News

Liberty Tubular Products, subsidiary of Liberty Galati, enters legal protection process

18 Aug | Steel News

Romanian flats spot prices still stable amid summer lull, uncertainty still surrounds sole producer

25 Jul | Flats and Slab

Romania’s Liberty Galati restarts, but faces blast furnace accident, sources report

13 Jun | Flats and Slab

Romania's Liberty Galati fails to restart BF No. 5 due to technical issues

28 Apr | Steel News

Romania’s Liberty Galati plans to restart BF No. 5 in late April

10 Apr | Steel News

Romania’s Liberty Galati to get government loan to restart BF No. 5 and support defense sector

18 Mar | Steel News

Liberty Galati declares preventive process to protect its future

04 Mar | Steel News

Romania’s Liberty Galati still in crisis, fails to restart BF amid financial issues

19 Feb | Steel News