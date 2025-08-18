 |  Login 
Liberty Tubular Products, subsidiary of Liberty Galati, enters legal protection process

Monday, 18 August 2025 16:51:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

On August 13, Liberty Tubular Products Galati, a subsidiary of Liberty Galati and previously a profitable unit, filed for bankruptcy and officially entered a legal protection process. Following the submission, a Galati Court has approved a four-month suspension of enforcement actions. During this period under protection, the company is required to present a restructuring plan within two months.

Despite this legal protection, the company’s chances of recovery are uncertain. Local media and market players point out that Liberty Tubular Products currently has no financial backing and no active production, making a turnaround unlikely.

The case is closely connected to the difficulties of its parent company, Liberty Galati, which, as previously reported by SteelOrbis, also entered a legal protection process in March 2025. Although its restructuring plan was approved this month, the Romanian tax authority (ANAF) voted against it, and the company has struggled to pay salaries on time, creating tension with workers.

The difficulties at Liberty Tubular Products highlight the wider crisis within the Liberty Galati group in Romania, raising serious concerns about the future of its operations.


