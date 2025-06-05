 |  Login 
Romania’s Liberty Galati resumes production

Thursday, 05 June 2025 12:06:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Romania’s sole flat steel producer Liberty Galati has successfully restarted its steel production operations by reactivating its blast furnace No. 5, marking a major milestone for Romania's leading steel producer after nearly a year of idle production.

The producer is initially targeting approximately 4,300 mt of daily steel production in the first one to two weeks, before gradually scaling up to 6,500 mt per day to reach break-even levels. Parallel to the production restart, negotiations will continue with the approximately 1,200 creditors for the approval of the restructuring plan of the company. 

General manager Radu Ionescu emphasized the company's strategic importance to Romania's economy, noting that LIBERTY Galați contributes around €100 million annually in taxes and serves as a key supplier for the defense, infrastructure, and construction sectors. With the restart of blast furnace No. 5, Liberty Galati will continue to provide high-quality steel and a significant number of jobs.


