Rizhao Steel produces first coil at Arvedi ESP No. 5

Thursday, 14 January 2021 11:52:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that Shandong Province-based Chinese steel producer Rizhao Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has produced the first coil at the Arvedi endless strip production (ESP) plant No. 5 supplied by Primetals Technologies in late November 2020.

The Arvedi ESP plant reduces energy consumption by up to 45 percent and cuts carbon emissions. It produces hot strip directly from liquid steel in a continuous and uninterrupted production process in a linked casting and rolling plant. The plant enables Rizhao Steel to further expand its production capacities for high-grade thin strip products and production of cold rolled substitutes.

The casting and rolling plant will produce 2.2 million mt of high-quality, ultra-thin hot strip with thicknesses of down to 0.6 millimeters and widths of up to 1,300 millimeters. The product portfolio ranges from carbon steel to high-strength low alloyed grades.

Rizhao Steel has a production capacity of approximately 15 million mt of crude steel. The company’s product portfolio includes hot rolled coils, wire, rods and small-dimensioned I-beams, which are mainly sold to Chinese customers.