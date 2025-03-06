Rio Tinto to invest $1.8 billion in new iron ore project

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto will invest $1.8 billion to develop the Brockman Syncline 1 mine project (BS1) in the West Pilbara region of Australia, according to a release from the company. Having received all necessary approvals, construction of the project will begin in 2025 and iron ore production with an estimated annual capacity of 34 million mt is expected to start in 2027.

Simon Trott, Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive stated, “Brockman 4 produced 43 million tonnes of iron ore in 2024. Securing this project extends the life of the Brockman hub. Rio Tinto has been mining iron ore in the Pilbara for almost six decades and our tranche of new mines will ensure we can continue to supply the globe’s ongoing need for iron ore, for decades to come.”

BS1 project encompasses Brockman 4 and Greater Nammuldi in Pilbara. On the other hand, the company reported that the Western Range project is more than 90 percent complete and the Hope Downs 1 and West Angelas projects are progressing through approval processes. Additionally, work continues on the pre-feasibility study for Rhodes Ridge, one of the world’s largest and highest quality undeveloped iron ore deposits, which is targeting an initial capacity of up to 40 million mt annually and first ore by 2030, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.