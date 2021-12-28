﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Revenue growth of China’s construction machinery sector to slow to 10% in 2021

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 13:35:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Chen Bin, executive vice president of the China Machinery Industry Federation (CMIF), has forecast that the growth of operating revenue of the construction machinery industry in China in 2021 will slow down to around 10 percent. The overall growth trend of revenue for the construction machinery industry accelerated first in the given year, but slowed down later in the year.

As for 2022, due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the growth of operating revenue of the construction machinery industry will likely be 5.5 percent, while the industry will aim to keep the growth of its profits stable compared to 2021.


Tags: China  steelmaking  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Dec

Chinese steel enterprises’ profits up 104.3 percent in Jan-Nov
23 Dec

China’s steel prices to be impacted both negatively and positively in Jan
21 Dec

China’s coke output down sharply by 17.4% in November
20 Dec

China’s rebar output declines in November
17 Dec

Shagang carries out maintenance at 5,800 cubic meter blast furnace