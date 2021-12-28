Revenue growth of China’s construction machinery sector to slow to 10% in 2021

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 13:35:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Chen Bin, executive vice president of the China Machinery Industry Federation (CMIF), has forecast that the growth of operating revenue of the construction machinery industry in China in 2021 will slow down to around 10 percent. The overall growth trend of revenue for the construction machinery industry accelerated first in the given year, but slowed down later in the year.

As for 2022, due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the growth of operating revenue of the construction machinery industry will likely be 5.5 percent, while the industry will aim to keep the growth of its profits stable compared to 2021.