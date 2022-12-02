﻿
Republic Steel fined, ordered to reduce lead emissions at Ohio plant

Friday, 02 December 2022 21:20:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Republic Steel was ordered to pay a nearly $1 million penalty and reduce lead emissions at its Canton, Ohio plant this week, the result of a proposed settlement with the Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The proposed settlement under the Clear Air Act, will require the company to reduce the plant’s lead emissions, which have been under scrutiny for years; airborne lead levels in the surrounding area have exceeded national quality standards.

Republic Steel will pay a $990,000 civil penalty as part of a proposed deal.


