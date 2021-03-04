﻿
Rebar costs increase in greater Buenos Aires area in January

Thursday, 04 March 2021 19:22:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Rebar costs in the greater Buenos Aires area in January increased 12.7 percent, month-over-month, according to data released by statistics agency Indec.

Indec said rebar was among the products whose cost increased the most within the materials expense’s category in January, on a month-over-month basis.

The cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires area in January grew 3.1 percent, month-over-month. The cost of materials, workforce and general expenses in January increased 5.9 percent, 0.6 percent, and 1.8 percent, respectively, all month-over-month.


