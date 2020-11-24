﻿
English
Rebar costs in October increase in greater Buenos Aires

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 21:24:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Rebar costs in the greater Buenos Aires area in October rose 16.5 percent, month-over-month, according to data released by statistics agency Indec.

Rebar was among the products whose cost increased the most within the materials category, Indec said. It was also the product with the most month-over-month increase.

The cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires in October improved 3.7 percent, month-over-month. Cost of materials in October in the Buenos Aires area grew 7.8 percent, month-over-month, while cost of materials in the same period slightly increased 0.1 percent, also on a month-over-month basis. General expenses in October in the greater Buenos Aires area rose 2.5 percent, month-over-month.


