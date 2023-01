Wednesday, 18 January 2023 10:30:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, real estate sales in Turkey amounted to 207,963 units, rising by 76.5 percent month on month and declining by 8.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

Meanwhile, in the full year, real estate sales in Turkey totaled 1,485,622 units, decreasing by 0.4 percent on year-on-year basis.