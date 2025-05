In April this year, real estate sales in Turkey amounted to 118,359 units, advancing by 6.8 percent month on month and by 56.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

In the January-April period of this year, real estate sales in Turkey totaled 454,145 units, moving up by 27.9 percent compared to the same period of 2024.