In May this year, real estate sales in Turkey amounted to 130,025 units, advancing by 9.9 percent month on month and by 17.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

In the January-May period of this year, real estate sales in Turkey totaled 584,170 units, moving up by 25.4 percent compared to the same period of 2024.