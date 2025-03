In February this year, real estate sales in Turkey amounted to 112,818 units, rising by 0.6 percent month on month and by 20.1 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

In the January-February period of this year, real estate sales in Turkey totaled 224,991 units, moving up by 29.1 percent compared to the same period of 2024.