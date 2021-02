Real estate sales in Turkey down 33.4 percent in January from December

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 13:31:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul



In January this year, real estate sales in Turkey amounted to 70,587 units, falling by 33.4 percent month on month and down by 37.8 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

